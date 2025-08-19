“65 Football Fields of Forest Reclaimed”: Assam CM Hails Eviction Drive in Rengma Reserve

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that 26 hectares of land — equivalent to roughly 65 football fields — have been reclaimed from encroachers in the Rengma Reserve Forest, as part of the state’s ongoing forest eviction campaign.

Sharing the update on social media platform X, CM Sarma declared: “The hot pursuit continues! Our bulldozers reached Rengma Reserve Forest yesterday to pursue Part II of the eviction drive. The result? 26 hectares of forest land reclaimed. The action will continue.”

Gauhati High Court Backs Government’s Anti-Encroachment Efforts

The court also ruled that encroachers be given 15 days to respond to eviction notices and another 15 days to vacate, before any forced removals are carried out.

Welcoming the court’s verdict, CM Sarma called it a “historic judgement” that would strengthen the government’s resolve to protect forest land and prevent political interference. “Today’s verdict has stopped the Congress party’s promise of returning forest lands after forming the government. This government will not compromise,” he asserted.