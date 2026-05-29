74-Year-Old Woman Missing from Kamakhya Railway Station; Family Appeals for Help

A 74-year-old woman, identified as Anita Dey, has reportedly gone missing from Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati on the morning of May 28, 2026. According to a complaint lodged at the Kamakhya GRP Outpost by her daughter Sunita Choudhury, the elderly woman had travelled from Mathura Junction and arrived at Kamakhya Junction around 12:22 am on May 28.

The family was reportedly staying in a waiting room at the station when they discovered around 3 am that Anita Dey was missing. A missing report has since been filed with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and GRP authorities.

As per the details shared by the family, the missing woman is around 5 feet 1 inch tall, has a fair complexion, grey hair, and was last seen wearing a pink-blue saree.

The family has appealed to the public to come forward with any information regarding her whereabouts. People with any information may contact 8131919682 or 9863062315.