Gauhati HC Rejects Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Bail Plea in Zubeen Garg Death Case

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the prime accused in the high-profile death case of Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, dealing a major setback to the festival organiser as the trial gathers pace.

The matter was heard by Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita after earlier proceedings had witnessed delays, including the recusal of another judge from hearing the petition. The High Court pronounced its order after reserving judgment earlier this week following detailed arguments from both the defence and prosecution.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar, the court declined to grant relief to Mahanta at this stage of the trial, while also directing that witness examination in the case would begin from June 8 before the special fast-track court in Guwahati.

Mahanta had approached the High Court after a special fast-track court in Guwahati rejected his bail application on April 30. During the lower court proceedings, the prosecution had strongly opposed bail, arguing that the allegations were serious in nature and that releasing the accused could hamper the ongoing trial. The court had also reportedly observed that there was a possibility of the accused “flying away” if released on bail.

The case relates to the controversial death of Zubeen Garg on September 19 last year near Lazarus Island in Singapore during a trip linked to a cultural event. The incident triggered widespread public outrage across Assam, leading to the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and multiple arrests, including Mahanta and several persons associated with the singer’s entourage.

The trial has since become one of the most closely watched criminal proceedings in Assam, with the fast-track court recently framing charges against multiple accused persons in the case.