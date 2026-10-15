78 BSF Personnel Hospitalised in Manipur Over Suspected Food Poisoning

Guwahati: At least 78 newly posted personnel of the 58th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), stationed at Lamshang in Manipur, were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on Wednesday, after complaints of repeated vomiting in a suspected case of mass food poisoning.

Speaking to the media person , RIMS Superintendent-in-Charge Dr Moirangthem Rameswar Singh said an entire company of the battalion was brought to the hospital after the personnel began vomiting after eating puri and sabji for breakfast. The exact cause of the suspected food poisoning has not yet been established, he said.

Dr Singh said medical staff had initiated immediate treatment and were providing symptomatic care to the affected personnel. He added that none of those admitted were in serious condition.

One of the patients said the personnel had arrived from Chhattisgarh at the 58th BSF Battalion camp in Lamshang today. They reportedly began feeling unwell and vomiting after having breakfast the following morning.

Medical treatment is underway at RIMS, while the precise cause of the incident remains unknown.