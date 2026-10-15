Manipur Congress MP Bimol Akoijam Leaves for Delhi After Police Summons

Guwahati: Congress MP from Inner Manipur, Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, today left for New Delhi after being summoned by Delhi Police in connection with an FIR registered against him. Supporters gathered at Imphal International Airport to express solidarity with the parliamentarian and raise slogans in his support.

Delhi Police registered the case following a complaint by Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) Chief Security Officer. The matter is linked to sexual harassment allegations raised by students at the university, where Akoijam serves as a professor.

At the airport, supporters chanted slogans such as “We support Oja Bimol” and “Stand for Oja Bimol” before his departure.

Speaking to media person , Akoijam said he was travelling to Delhi in response to the police summons. He urged people not to worry and expressed confidence that justice would prevail despite what he described as injustices against him.

He said the summons marked the beginning of a struggle against injustices faced by the people of Manipur for decades, linking the development to the state’s historical and political experiences.

The allegations remain unproven, and police proceedings are ongoing.