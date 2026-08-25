79 Cattle Rescued from Illegal Transportation in Assam’s Dhubri, Three Arrested

Dhubri: Assam Police intensified their crackdown on illegal cattle transportation in Dhubri district, rescuing 79 cattle during multiple operations on Monday.

Acting on specific information, teams from Dhubri Police Station and Fakirganj Police Station launched separate operations targeting suspected cattle-smuggling activities. During the operation, police tracked and intercepted a boat allegedly being used to transport cattle through a riverine route.

Three people were arrested in connection with the alleged illegal transportation, while the rescued cattle were safely recovered.

The operation is part of Assam Police’s ongoing drive against cattle-smuggling networks operating through the state’s riverine and border areas.

Police said strict action would continue against those involved in the illegal transportation of cattle and warned that offenders would face legal consequences regardless of the routes used for smuggling.

The latest operation highlights the intensified surveillance of Assam’s riverine routes to prevent the illegal movement of cattle and dismantle networks involved in the trade.