Shillong Violence: Another KSU Leader Arrested by Meghalaya Police

Shillong: Meghalaya Police have widened their investigation into the violence that erupted during a Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) rally in Shillong, arresting another senior functionary of the student organisation.

Police arrested KSU assistant organising secretary Jeremiah Pohthmi from Nongmensong in East Khasi Hills on Monday. He was later produced before a court, where investigators sought his custody for further questioning, Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said.

Pohthmi’s arrest follows the detention of three other senior KSU leaders, president Raymond Kharjana, vice-president Pynkmenlang Sanmiet and general secretary Reuben Najiar in connection with the August 19 violence.

Investigators have so far identified five masked individuals allegedly involved in the incidents. Police are particularly examining the attacks on vehicles registered in Assam during the black-flag bike rally.

The rally had received permission from the East Khasi Hills district administration but descended into violence after some participants allegedly attacked vehicles and pedestrians and resorted to stone-pelting. The state government has reported damage to 31 vehicles, while 18 people were injured.

The investigation has now been expanded through a Special Investigation Team headed by the Inspector General of Police (Law and Order). The team has been tasked with identifying those responsible and pursuing legal action against them.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told the Meghalaya Assembly on Monday that 15 FIRs had been registered over the violence.

The state government has reiterated that the investigation will be carried out independently and in accordance with the law, with no organisation or individual being allowed to interfere with the legal process.