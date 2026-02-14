82 New Train Stoppages Spark Celebrations Across Assam and North Bengal: Says NFR

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Saturday said people across Assam and North Bengal have welcomed the introduction of additional train stoppages at 82 stations under its jurisdiction, describing the response as one of “joy and gratitude”.
In an official statement, NFR said the decision of Indian Railways to expand stoppages for Mail/Express and premium services across parts of Assam, West Bengal and Bihar has drawn widespread appreciation from passengers and local residents.
“The additional stoppages are not merely operational changes but long-awaited opportunities for easier, faster and more dignified travel,” the railway zone stated.
Among the key highlights is the new halt of the Rajdhani Express (20505/20506) at Dhemaji Railway Station and the 20503/20504 service at Sivsagar Town.
According to NFR, residents termed the development a historic milestone, with large gatherings at stations to witness the first stoppage.
“Premium connectivity, once limited to major junctions, has now reached smaller towns,” the statement noted.
Fresh stoppages have also begun for the Guwahati–Ledo Intercity Express at Kamarbandha Ali and the Siliguri–Bamanhat Express at Kalchini, drawing enthusiasm from daily commuters and tea garden communities.
As per the statement, in New Coochbehar, passengers marked the inaugural halt of the Guwahati–New Delhi Express with floral greetings and celebrations.
In Lower Assam, the Saraighat Express now halts at Goalpara Town, a move locals believe will ease travel between Assam and West Bengal. Additional stoppages at Nalbari and Sorupeta for key intercity services have similarly been received with appreciation.
“The common emotion across stations has been one of gratitude and optimism,” NFR said, adding that the initiative reflects Indian Railways’ commitment to inclusive connectivity and citizen welfare.