Assam: Indian Railways’ swift medical response saves passenger in distress

GUWAHATI: Indian Railways once again demonstrated its commitment to passenger safety, dignity and care when an effective and timely medical intervention ensured the well-being of a woman traveller aboard the Vivek Express on its Guwahati–Bhubaneswar route on February 2.

At approximately 10:30 AM, a passenger on board named Anuradha Thite aged 65 years experienced severe abdominal pain while traveling with three companions. Despite their best efforts, the distress persisted, prompting them to seek immediate assistance from the on-duty Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) Dulal Dey.

Upon receiving the request, the TTE promptly noted the passengers PNR and seat details on his digital device and assured them of swift support. Leveraging the Railways integrated digital response system, he quickly coordinated with the medical assistance network. Demonstrating exceptional dedication, the TTE ran across eight coaches to provide the passengers direct access to a doctor over the phone, ensuring accurate communication of the symptoms.

At the next scheduled halt i.e. New Jalpaiguri Station, a railway appointed medical practitioner Dr. Sourav Tiwari was already waiting on the platform. The doctor boarded the train, examined the patient and administered the required medication, including providing additional doses for continued care. Due to the coordinated efforts and dedication of the railway staff and the attending doctor, the passenger had fully recovered by the next morning. Their actions highlight the dedication of railway personnel who serve as true guardians of passenger welfare.

This incident underscores the effectiveness of Indian Railways expanding digital infrastructure and emergency response mechanisms, ensuring that passengers receive timely assistance even in challenging situations. The Railways reaffirms its commitment to enhancing safety, adopting technology-driven solutions and delivering reliable, humane services across the nation’s vast rail network, a press release stated.

