880 Hectares of Encroached Forest Land Reclaimed in Sribhumi, Assam CM Calls It ‘Mission Accomplished’

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that 880 hectares of forest land in Sribhumi district have been cleared of encroachment and recovered for reforestation following an extensive eviction drive.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister described the operation as a “mission accomplished” and reiterated the state government’s firm stand on protecting forest land.
He warned that the government would step in wherever forest areas and public land are found to be under illegal occupation.
"Mission Accomplished. 880 hectares of forest land cleaned up from encroachers and recovered for reforestation in Sribhumi after an extensive eviction drive. I am reiterating - free up our forests and lands, else we will step in and do the needful," he wrote on X.
The eviction drive in Sribhumi comes close on the heels of a similar exercise carried out in neighbouring Hailakandi district. Earlier, the Forest Department had issued eviction notices to around 1,000 families allegedly residing on reserved forest land under the Patharkandi constituency.
Official sources said notices were served in several villages, including Isharpar, Madhabpur, Balia, Madhurbond, Chagalmoya, Magura and Jogisora, directing residents to vacate the land within a stipulated time frame.
Following the notices, several families reportedly began dismantling their houses on their own and making arrangements to relocate.
Many residents, however, claimed they had been living in the area for decades and said there had been no objections from the authorities earlier.
The eviction exercise has triggered concern among local residents, with many stating that they do not have alternative land or rehabilitation arrangements.
Affected families have appealed to the authorities to take their circumstances into account while implementing the drive.
Last month, forest officials had carried out a similar eviction operation in the southern forest areas of Hailakandi district, reclaiming land that was allegedly under illegal occupation.
With the Sribhumi operation, the state government has indicated that such eviction drives will continue as part of its efforts to safeguard reserved forest areas and promote reforestation.