CBCI National Award Conferred on Meghalaya Chief Minister

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was conferred the CBCI National Award 2026, an official statement said on Tuesday.
Sangma was among 19 recipients honoured with the award during the 37th Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) General Body Meeting held at St John’s Medical College in Bengaluru.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed gratitude to the CBCI and said the recognition reaffirmed the value of meaningful public service.
“This award reinforces our belief that the work we are doing makes a difference and motivates us to uphold the values the Church teaches,” he said.
The Chief Minister also acknowledged the role of the Catholic Church in shaping youth, particularly in the North East, and assured continued cooperation.
Referring to challenges faced by churches in parts of the country, he urged Catholic and Christian youth to emerge as leaders not only in politics but in diverse fields.
The CBCI National Awards were instituted this year and were presented for the first time.
The CBCI National Awards honour individuals who have rendered exceptional service to the Church, society and the nation, reflecting Gospel values and making significant contributions to human dignity, justice, education, leadership and innovation.
The awards aim to recognise faith in action, pastoral leadership, intellectual contribution, nation-building efforts and selfless service across clerical, religious and lay vocations. Through the initiative, the CBCI seeks to inspire future generations to uphold integrity, compassion and constitutional values.
Among those present were Karnataka Energy Minister K J George, bishops from across India, church leaders, invited dignitaries and civil society representatives.