912 Acres Freed in Hailakandi Eviction Drive, Says Assam CM

Guwahat: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that as much as 912 acres of land—an area larger than the campus of IIT Guwahati—has been freed in Hailakandi district following a major eviction drive along the Assam–Mizoram inter-state boundary.
Highlighting the scale of the operation, Sarma said the state government was determined to reclaim encroached land.
“912 acres—an area bigger than the campus of IIT Guwahati—has been freed in Hailakandi. As our bulldozers rolled in since yesterday, we reaffirmed our commitment to reclaim every inch of our land from encroachers. It’s a question of our survival and we shall emerge victorious,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.
The eviction drive entered its second consecutive day on Tuesday, targeting encroachments on forest land in Hailakandi district.
As per reports, the operation was being carried out peacefully, with most illegal settlers vacating the area ahead of the drive.
The drive is underway in Damcherra forest village under the jurisdiction of the Gharmora Inner Line Reserve Forest, located close to the inter-state border with Mizoram.
In view of the ongoing eviction, all educational institutions in the Gharmura area of south Hailakandi district have been closed as a precautionary measure.
The Inspector of Schools, Hailakandi, in an order, said the decision was taken following instructions from the Additional District Magistrate in the interest of the safety and security of students, as well as teaching and non-teaching staff.
Educational institutions in the Damcherra cluster, Jamira II cluster and Garmura Hill-II areas will remain closed from February 3, 2026, until further orders.
The Forest Department launched the large-scale eviction drive on February 2, aiming to clear more than 2,800 bighas of encroached forest land in the region.
The operation would continue as part of efforts to protect forest areas and prevent further illegal occupation.