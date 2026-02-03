Congress Reduced to ‘Party for Miyas’, Won’t Get Votes Beyond Them: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that the Congress has been reduced to a “party for Miyas” and said that, barring that section, the party would not receive votes from any other group in the state in the coming elections.
“Congress is just a party for Miyas. This time, apart from Miyas, no other person will cast a vote for them. I have been in politics for a long time, and this time Assamese people are also ready to fight. They will not let the Miya party come to Assam,” Sarma said while speaking to mediapersons in Narayanpur.
The Chief Minister linked his remarks to the state government’s ongoing eviction drives, saying these were necessary to protect Assam’s land and identity.
“We have evicted them from two lakh bighas of land. Even today, eviction is going on in Hailakandi. As I am speaking here, bulldozers are operating on around two-and-a-half thousand bighas of land there. No one can remain in peace by illegally occupying Assamese land,” he said.
Rejecting allegations of communal politics, Sarma said his government’s actions were aimed at safeguarding Assamese identity, not targeting any community.
“I am not doing communal politics. Assamese means everyone—Hindus and Muslims alike. We are talking about protecting Assamese identity,” he said, accusing the Congress of appeasement politics and alleging that those supporting illegal immigration were “both communal and anti-national”.
Invoking Assam’s history, the Chief Minister referred to the sacrifices made during past movements.
“For this very cause, 860 martyrs sacrificed their lives. It was for this reason that Lachit took up the Hengdang. Walking the path shown by our martyrs cannot be communal,” Sarma added.