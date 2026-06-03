A Hero Remembered: Statue of Martyr Captain Gautam Sarma Unveiled in Biswanath Chariali

Biswanath, Assam: The memory of one of Assam’s bravest sons was immortalized with the unveiling of a statue of Martyr Captain Gautam Sarma at Maj Baghmara in Biswanath. Retired Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita was the guest of honour for the formal inauguration of the statue, to honour the young Army officer who laid down his life for the nation.

Captain Gautam Sarma was born on 2nd January in Golaghat, Assam. He was the son Prafulla Sarma and Mamoni Sarma. From a young age, his purpose was to serve his country and he did so with his life. After completing his school and college in Assam and Shillong, he had joined the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla and then he had studied at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun. He was commissioned as a Subedar in 8 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry in December 2004.

His military career started in the cold rugged mountains of Siachen where he exhibited tremendous courage and commitment. He was awarded the “Force Commander’s Commendation Card” for his excellent service in the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Sudan.

Captain Sarma was no ordinary soldier. He was a skilled photographer and poet, who managed to combine the demands of his military career with his artistic abilities. His photographs and writings reflected a sensitive and creative mind behind the uniform.

On 3rd June , 2007, while leading an area domination patrol in Awad Guttur, Jammu and Kashmir, Captain Sarma lost his footing on a steep mountain trail and fell into a deep gorge. He was only 25 years old when he attained martyrdom in the line of duty.

Today his parents have taken an unprecedented step to safeguard his legacy by making the statue stand on a land in Maj Baghmara which he had bought with his first salary. The ceremony was graced by the presence of eminent personalities, former army officials, friends and family, who were all present to pay tribute to him.