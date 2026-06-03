Pedalling Towards a Greener Future: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Celebrates World Bicycle Day in Assam

Guwahati: Today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in a cycle rally on to celebrate World Bicycle Day, emphasising the benefits of cycling as a healthy, sustainable and eco-friendly mode of transport.

A large number of people gathered along the streets to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister as he rode through the city, receiving a warm welcome from onlookers . The event emphasized the significance of bicycling as a means to promote health, decrease pollution, and create a cleaner environment.

Taking to social media, the Chief Minister shared a heartfelt message on the occasion, recalling the cherished memories associated with bicycles. “Some of our fondest childhood memories began on a bicycle. On World Bicycle Day, let us rediscover the joy of cycling and embrace it as a habit for our health and a cleaner and sustainable future,” he wrote.

The United Nations officially declared 3rd June as World Bicycle Day in 2018 to honor the bicycle as a simple, cheap, safe and environmentally friendly mode of transport. The day is designed to inspire people around the world to ride a bike to help improve physical fitness, alleviate traffic congestion and fight climate change.

The Chief Minister led cycle rally was a reminder of the long-standing importance of the bicycle to healthy living and more sustainable communities. The event also encouraged many of people to think about using cycling as their main vehicle for the future to help them achieve a more sustainable and environmentally friendly way to get around.