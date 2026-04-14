A Silent Bihu: Assam Feels the Void of Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: A voice that once echoed across the length and breadth of Assam during Bihu now falls silent, choosing eternity over celebration, leaving behind a void that feels impossible to fill.
This is the time of year when he would have been preparing for yet another whirlwind of Bihu performances—his presence bringing not just music, but conversation, reflection, and emotion. But this Rongali Bihu carries a stark absence that many are still struggling to accept.
The celebrations have begun, yet something feels incomplete—the unmistakable voice of Zubeen Garg is missing.
For years, his songs defined Bihu. From village courtyards to grand stages, his music set the rhythm for Husori teams and dancers alike. This year, while his songs still play, the man behind the voice is deeply missed.
Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19, 2025, in Singapore, a loss that sent shockwaves across Assam. Months later, the grief lingers—more so during a festival so closely intertwined with his music.
Across the state, people gathered for Goru Bihu and other rituals as usual. Yet, in quiet conversations and reflective pauses, many spoke of how different Bihu feels this year. Some organisers have dedicated segments to his songs, while others honour him through performances inspired by his legacy.
Zubeen was never just a singer for Bihu—he became its sound over the past two decades. Even those rooted in traditional Bihu music embraced his style as part of the evolving celebration.
Today, his absence is felt in subtle moments—in conversations between songs, in the sudden swell of his voice from a speaker, and in the silence that follows.
Rongali Bihu marks new beginnings. But this year, it also carries the memory of a voice that once defined the festival—and continues to echo, even in absence.