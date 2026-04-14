Manipur CM reviews security with Assam Rifles DG, cites improvement

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam on Monday met Vikas Lakhera, Director General of Assam Rifles, at the Secretariat to review the prevailing law and order situation in the state.
The discussion focused on ongoing security measures and coordination between the government and security agencies to stabilise the situation across Manipur.
“It is encouraging to note that, through the concerted efforts of the Government and security agencies, the overall situation has shown significant improvement,” Chief Minister said on micro-blogging site X.
He emphasised that ensuring the protection, safety and peaceful coexistence of all communities remains the government’s foremost priority.
The Chief Minister also added that steps have already been taken to maintain stability and strengthen the security framework.
“The Government remains steadfast in its commitment to sustaining peace, fostering harmony, and safeguarding the well-being of every citizen,” he said.