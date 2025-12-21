AAI Advises Passengers to Check Flight Updates Amid Fog in Northern India

New Delhi: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has cautioned travellers that foggy conditions in parts of Northern India could affect visibility and may result in delays or changes in flight operations at some airports.
It has also advised passengers to check the status of their flights with their airlines and to allow extra time for travel and airport formalities.
The AAI further said that said passenger assistance teams have been deployed at airports likely to be affected to provide on-ground support.
"Fog conditions in parts of Northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports. Passengers are advised to check flight updates with their airlines through official channels and allow extra time for airport travel and formalities," AAI wrote on X.
The authority emphasized that ensuring passenger safety and convenience remains its highest priority.
"The Airports Authority of India has deployed passenger assistance teams at affected airports to provide on ground support. Passenger safety and convenience remain our highest priority," it added.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Airport has that operations are running smoothly. However, it has asked passengers to contact their respective airline for the latest flight schedules.
"Delhi Airport operations are running smoothly. For the latest flight schedules, please contact your airline or visit the official airport website," the Delhi Airport said on X.
Winter often affect air travel, however, authorities are taking every steps to minimize inconvenience for travelers.