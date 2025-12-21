MHA Secretary Reviews Security Along India–Myanmar Border in Manipur

Moreh: Dr Rajendra Kumar, IAS, Secretary (Border Management) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, visited Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district to review security arrangements along the India–Myanmar border.
During the visit on December 20, Dr Kumar inspected border outposts located close to the international boundary and reviewed surveillance systems in place. He also interacted with security personnel deployed in the area and took stock of the operational difficulties faced by troops.
"Dr Rajendra Kumar, IAS, Secretary (Border Management), MHA, visited Moreh, Tengnoupal District, #Manipur on 20 Dec 2025 to review security architecture and infrastructure along the India–Myanmar border. He inspected frontline border posts and surveillance systems, interacted with troops and assessed operational challenges to enhance field effectiveness," Assam Rifles wrote on X.
Dr Kumar further discussed the need for better coordination among agencies and measures to improve effectiveness on the ground.
Later, a joint review meeting was held with the Assam Rifles and civil authorities, where issues related to border patrolling and intelligence sharing were discussed. The Secretary stressed the importance of regular patrolling and timely exchange of information to deal with security concerns.
He also highlighted the role of technology in border management and suggested the use of drones and advanced sensors to improve monitoring along the border.
"In a joint review with #AssamRifles and civil agencies, he stressed stronger patrolling, real-time intelligence sharing and adoption of drones and advanced sensors for smart #bordermanagement, while reaffirming commitment to security and legitimate trade," the Assam Rifles added.
The visit forms part of ongoing efforts by the central government to strengthen border management and security infrastructure in sensitive border areas.