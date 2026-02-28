AAI, Assam Govt Sign MoU for Pre-Feasibility Study of Five Greenfield Airports

Guwahati: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Assam to conduct a pre-feasibility study for developing five new greenfield airports in the state.
The agreement was formalised in Dispur in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation Samir Kumar Sinha, and AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar, along with senior officials from the Centre and the state.
"Unlocking New Horizons for Air Connectivity in Assam! The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Assam in Dispur for conducting a pre-feasibility study of five new greenfield airports," AAI wrote on X.
According to AAI, the proposed airport locations include the Manas National Park region, Umrangshu, Majuli, Diphu and Charaideo.
The initiative is aimed at significantly boosting regional air connectivity in Assam, while also supporting tourism growth, expanding commercial opportunities and strengthening the state’s role as a key gateway to the Northeast.
The move expected to enhance infrastructure development and improve access to remote and strategically important areas of the state.