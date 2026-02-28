Air India, IndiGo Suspend Middle East Flights Amid Escalating Israel–Iran Tensions

New Delhi: Major Indian carriers Air India and IndiGo have cancelled their flights to the Middle East as the ongoing Israel–Iran conflict intensified, triggering widespread airspace disruptions across the region.
The suspensions come in the wake of fresh attacks reported across parts of the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Jordan, prompting airlines worldwide to reassess flight safety.
Air India said it had halted all services to Middle Eastern destinations with immediate effect.
“In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for our passengers and crew,” the airline said in an advisory.
The carrier added that it would continue to monitor the evolving security environment and adjust operations as required, while extending necessary support to affected passengers.
IndiGo also announced cancellations of its Middle East operations, stating that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority.
“In view of evolving airspace restrictions around Iran and Middle East, all flights to and from Middle East are cancelled till 0000 hrs. These measures have been instituted as the safety and security of our customers and crew is our highest priority,” the airline said, adding that teams are closely tracking developments to minimise disruption.
Earlier in the day, reports indicated joint US–Israel strikes in Iran, with one of the first apparent impacts occurring near offices associated with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, further heightening regional tensions.
The disruption has had a cascading effect on global aviation. Several international carriers — including Air France, Wizz Air, Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and Japan Airlines — announcing cancellations, route changes or suspensions.
Meanwhile, Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet said some of its Dubai-bound services are likely to be affected due to Middle East airspace closures.
Airlines continue to monitor the fast-changing security situation as uncertainty persists across key flight corridors in the region.