AAI Takes Measures to Assist Passengers Amid Fog Disruptions in Northern India

New Delhi: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has implemented various measures for passenger facilitation and organized assistance teams at several airports that have been affected by fog in Northern India.
The motive of the initiative was to help the travellers and to keep the airport operations running smoothly despite the bad weather.
"AAI has taken different steps for passenger facilitation and has set up assistance teams at the affected airports to help the travellers on the ground. We are dedicated to providing the safety and convenience of passengers, and also to the smooth running of airport," AAI said on X.
It further explain that heavy fog would lower the visibility at some airports leading to flight delays and said, "We recommend that passengers keep themselves updated through the official communication channels of the respective airlines on flight schedules."
AAI also prompted passengers to consider delays and allow time for the airport arrival and check-in processes before travelling.
On Tuesday, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced another winter morning enveloped in thick smog, as visibility declined drastically in several places. During the early morning hours, parts of Ghaziabad and Noida reported visibility close to zero.
Visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi was considerably less, which in turn affected movements and the operations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the general visibility in the city at 8:00 am IST was approximately 50 metres.
The air quality in the capital was still going down and it was reported to go further into the ‘severe’ category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 414, as per data provided by the Central Pollution Co by 8:00 am.