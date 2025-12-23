Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala Suspends Visa Services After Protests

Agartala: The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala has suspended all visa and consular services from December 23 until further notice, following days of protests outside its office in the Tripura capital. The decision has caused inconvenience to many visa applicants and has drawn political reactions within the state.

In an official notification issued on Monday, the Assistant High Commission stated that visa and consular services would remain closed due to “unavoidable circumstances.” However, the notification did not specify the exact reasons behind the suspension. Applicants who have appointments in the coming days have been advised not to visit the office until further updates are issued through official channels. The suspension comes in the backdrop of repeated protests staged by various political and social organisations in Agartala. The demonstrations were primarily against alleged atrocities on religious and ethnic minorities in Bangladesh. Protesters had gathered outside the diplomatic mission over the past few days, raising slogans and demanding strong action.

Tipra Motha Party supremo and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma claimed responsibility for the closure, stating that the protests by the party’s youth wing, the Tipra Motha Youth Federation (YTF), led to the suspension of services. Addressing the media, Debbarma said his party would not allow the Bangladesh diplomatic office to function in Tripura as long as alleged atrocities against minorities continue in the neighbouring country.

“We will not allow this office to function in our state so long as atrocities on religious and ethnic minorities continue in Bangladesh. We cannot stay silent when people speak against our motherland and our values,” Debbarma said. He also stressed the need for unity, adding that collective action can bring meaningful results.

Debbarma further remarked that India should not remain silent in the face of what he described as threats and human rights violations in Bangladesh. His statement has added a political dimension to the issue, drawing attention at both the state and national levels.

Meanwhile, the suspension of services has affected hundreds of applicants who rely on the Agartala mission for travel, medical, and personal purposes. The Assistant High Commission has assured that updates regarding the resumption of services will be shared in due course.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as tensions remain high, and further developments are awaited.