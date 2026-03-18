AAP Announces Second List of Candidates for Assam Assembly Polls

Guwahati: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, naming six contenders from important constituencies across the state.
According to the announcement, Ballav Patra will contest from Dispur, a key seat that houses the administrative capital, while Pranab Priyangshu Dutta has been fielded from Jorhat in Upper Assam.
The party has also picked Ranu Mai Teronpi for Barhampur, Biresh Difoesa for Diphu, Saynul Haque for North Karimganj, and Elvin Baruah for Palashbari.
This comes days after AAP unveiled its first list of candidates, showing a phased approach as it tries to strengthen its presence in different parts of Assam.
In the earlier list, the party had named candidates including Achyut Das (Naoboicha), Pulin Gogoi (Dergaon), Jarbom Kutum (Gohpur) and Anurupa Dekaraja (Central Guwahati).
Several other candidates were also announced in the first phase, such as Ashis Hazarika (Khumtai), Tapan Gogoi (Sivasagar), Tikendra Thapa (Ronganadi) and Zahidul Islam Khan (Chenga). The list further included Ranjeet Boro (Naduar), Pallav Saikia (Titabar), Jinna Amir Hussain (East Goalpara), Barun Bikas Das (Raha), Renuka Timungpi (Bokajan) and Ananta Gogoi (Biswanath).
The names were released through an official statement issued by Rajesh Sharma, the party’s Assam in-charge, as AAP gears up for the elections with a focus on expanding its organisational base in the state.
The names were released through an official statement issued by Rajesh Sharma, the party’s Assam in-charge, as AAP gears up for the elections with a focus on expanding its organisational base in the state.