Congress Faces Fresh Blow in Assam as Pradyut Bordoloi Resigns, BJP Move Likely

Guwahati: The Congress in Assam is set for another setback ahead of the Assembly elections, as senior leader and Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi has stepped down from the party on Tuesday.
As per reports, he is widely expected to switch sides to the BJP in the coming days.
Bordoloi, who represents the Nagaon parliamentary constituency, submitted his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. However, as per reports, in Kharge’s office indicated that the letter had not been formally received at the time of reporting.
In his resignation note, Bordoloi expressed deep anguish over his decision.
“With an overwhelming sense of sadness today, I hereby tender my resignation from all posts, privileges, and the primary membership of the Indian National Congress,” he wrote.
Reports also claimed that party insiders suggest that the veteran leader had been feeling marginalised for several months. The immediate flashpoint is believed to be a disagreement over the choice of candidate for the Laharighat Assembly seat in Morigaon district, which falls within his Lok Sabha constituency.
Bordoloi was reportedly unhappy with the handling of the matter by state leadership, including differences with senior leader Gaurav Gogoi.
Just days before his resignation, Bordoloi had written to AICC in-charge Jitendra Singh, opposing the renomination of Asif Mohammad Nazar from Laharighat and outlining his concerns.
The MP also flagged a past incident to underline his differences. He alleged that he and an associate were attacked in April 2025 in the Dhing area of Nagaon district by a group led by a person linked to Nazar.
Speculation is now rife that Bordoloi may join the Bharatiya Janata Party and contest the upcoming Assembly elections.
His exit has also cast uncertainty over the political prospects of his son, Prateek Bordoloi, who has been fielded by the Congress from the Margherita Assembly constituency in eastern Assam.