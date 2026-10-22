Abduction case: Minor Girl of Assam Rescued from Tamil Nadu

Guwahati: A minor girl allegedly abducted from Goroimari in South Kamrup has been rescued from Tamil Nadu, while a man accused of kidnapping her has been arrested. The accused, identified as Abdul Mannan, a resident of Chautara, allegedly abducted the girl from Mahimari village around 15 days ago after luring her with the promise of marriage.

After she went missing, the girl’s family lodged a complaint at Goroimari Police Station, prompting police to launch an investigation to trace her whereabouts and ensure her safe recovery. As part of the operation, a police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Pabitra Kalita travelled to Tamil Nadu under the supervision of Abdul Momin, Officer-in-Charge of Goroimari Police Station.

After conducting a search operation, the team traced and rescued the girl from Hosur district in Tamil Nadu. The accused, Abdul Mannan, was also arrested in connection with the alleged abduction. The successful rescue brought an end to the search for the missing girl, who had reportedly been missing for around two weeks.

Police said further legal proceedings are awaited. The investigation is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction and the accused’s involvement.