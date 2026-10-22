Silchar: 60-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed by Speeding Motorcycle on NH-306

Guwahati: A 60-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a speeding motorcycle on National Highway 306 near Aulia Bazar in Uttar Krishnapur, Silchar on Bijoy Dashami’s evening. The motorcycle rider allegedly fled the scene leaving the vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Zakir Hussain Mazumdar, a resident of Barhali in Sonai. As per people nearby, the accident occurred at around 7 pm when Mazumdar was attempting to cross the road. The impact of the collision was reportedly fatal, and he died on the spot.

After the accident, the motorcycle rider allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled, leaving the victim at the scene. Police from Rangirkhari reached the spot around an hour after the incident, recovered the body and sent it to the mortuary of Silchar Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

As per people’s statement, Sonai Police arrived around two hours after the accident. Residents gathered at the scene criticised the police over the alleged delay in reaching the spot.

The exact age and whereabouts of Zakir Mazumdar’s family is not yet confirmed, Mazumdar worked as a night watchman at a local workshop situated in front of which the accident occurred.