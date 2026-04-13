ACA to reward ground staff with Rs 25 lakh for managing rain-hit IPL games in Guwahati

Guwahati: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh for its ground staff in recognition of their efforts during the successful hosting of three Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in Guwahati during rainfall.
The decision comes after a series of rain-hit matches involving Rajasthan Royals at the venue. Persistent showers disrupted all three fixtures, including one against Mumbai Indians. The other two matches, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, were also affected due to adverse weather conditions.
The matches were held at the ACA Stadium, where the curator and groundsmen ensured quality pitches despite challenging weather conditions, playing a key role in the smooth conduct of the fixtures.
“Behind the successful hosting of three Indian Premier League matches stands a team that works tirelessly away from the spotlight — our dedicated ground staff,” the ACA said.
The association said the efforts of the ground staff have also contributed to enhancing the venue’s growing reputation at the national level.
“In recognition of their invaluable contribution, Assam Cricket Association is proud to announce a reward of ₹25 lakh for the curator and groundsmen,” it added.
ACA president Taranga Gogoi and secretary Sanatan Das also praised the team’s professionalism and commitment and said that their dedication was instrumental in the seamless execution of the matches.