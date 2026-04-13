Brett Lee pays tribute to Asha Bhosle, recalls cherished 2006 collaboration

New Delhi: Australian cricket great Brett Lee paid an emotional tribute to legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle, recalling his experience of working with her and praising her humility and warmth.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Lee said he felt fortunate to have collaborated with the iconic singer on the song “You’re the One for Me” in 2006, describing it as a moment he would always cherish.
“I had the pleasure of writing and recording ‘You’re the One for Me’ with Asha Bhosle back in 2006. It’s something I’ll always be incredibly grateful for,” he said.
Lee said what left a lasting impression on him was not just her musical brilliance, but her personality.
“What stayed with me most wasn’t just her extraordinary talent, but how kind and humble she was. For someone who had achieved so much, she carried herself with such warmth and generosity,” he added.
Expressing condolences, the former cricketer said his thoughts were with her family and loved ones, and noted that her legacy would continue to inspire generations.
Bhosle, one of India’s most celebrated playback singers, passed away on April 12 at the age of 92.