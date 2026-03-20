Acclaimed Singer Abhishurti’s new track “De Dheki De” to premier on Youtube

Guwahati: As the festive spirit of Rongali Bihu begins to pick up across Assam, an enlivening blend of folk and contemporary sounds is set to strike a chord with music lovers.
Acclaimed singer and perfomer Abhishruti Bezbaruah is all set to unveil her new Bihu track “De Dheki De,” bringing a vibrant fusion twist to the traditional celebrations.
The song will premiere at 6 pm on March 20, 2026, on her official YouTube channel.
According to Abhishruti, the track is a unique folk-fusion composition that reimagines traditional Assamese sounds in a contemporary musical landscape.
The track creatively incorporates the rhythmic sound effects of the dhekithe traditional rice pounder- along with authentic rice textures such as saul jora (rice-shaking sounds), blending them seamlessly with indigenous local ethnic instruments, she added.
The result is a fresh, immersive soundscape that captures the essence of Bihu while pushing artistic boundaries.
Conceptualized by Abhishruti , the Sound Fx of the “Dheki”, “Saul Jora” has been recorded “Live” to be used in this song.
The Bihu song is composed by Diganta Bharati, with music production by Poran Borkatoky.
The track has been mixed and mastered by Ibson Lal Baruah, ensuring a rich and polished auditory experience.
The music video, directed by Samujjal Kashyap and shot by Nagen Baishya, is set in the scenic village of Thakurkuchi, Assam, and features Abhishruti in the lead.
The visual narrative beautifully syncs the traditional dheki rhythms with the music, offering an authentic glimpse into the cultural vibrancy and preparations surrounding Rongali Bihu.
Celebrating 10 years of her iconic track “Roi Roi Roti,” this release stands as another testament to Abhishruti’s commitment to innovation and cultural storytelling.
“De Dheki De” continues her journey of experimenting with sound while staying deeply rooted in Assamese tradition.
“De Dheki De” has already generated significant buzz on social media, with its hook step and reels gaining strong audience engagement and participation ahead of release.
With this track, Abhishruti Bezbaruah hopes to connect with audiences across Assam and beyond, celebrating the jo rhythm, and cultural pride of Rongali Bihu.
De Dheki De has been formally launched by veteran artist Sjta Monisha Hazarika in the presence of esteemed guests namely Diganta Bharati, Poran Borkatoky, Ibson Lal Baruah, Samujjal Kashyap at the Guwahati Press Club on Friday .
Abhishruti believes and strongly stands for inclusivity. “Music in Sign Language” is an initiative by Abhishruti where all her songs are interpreted in Indian Sign Language for the hearing impaired community.
These Music videos feature deaf talents from Assam. Abhishruti’s live shows also feature deaf talent and have performed live on stage with her in the last Bihu seasons receiving a lot of praise and applaud.
This series already has 7 songs released namely Roi Roi Roti, Esaati Botaah, Jhumur, Ore Raati, Aaj Jaane ki Zid Na Karo ,Dighloti Dighol Paat, Kerumoni Thuriya.
“De Dheki De” is already being translated into Indian Sign Language by Priyanka Newar.
Abhishruti has also released her song “ Ore Raati” which addresses and appeals to the society for the inclusion of the LGBTQIA+ community especially the Transgende “We look forward to celebrating Rongali Bihu together and hope that ‘De Dheki De’ resonates with everyone just as deeply,” she shared.