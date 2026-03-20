Manipur CM Chairs High-Level Review Meet, Focus on Peace and Development

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting with top officials, focusing on governance, security and development priorities in Manipur.
The meeting, held at the New Civil Secretariat, was attended by the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and the state’s Security Adviser. It marked the first such high-level deliberation at the new Secretariat complex.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister said the discussions covered key aspects of administration and governance, with emphasis on maintaining peace and stability in the state.
“Held comprehensive discussions on key aspects of administration and governance, with a clear focus on strengthening peace, ensuring stability, and accelerating inclusive development in Manipur,” he said.
He also underlined the government’s commitment to responsive governance and public welfare, adding, “We reiterated our collective commitment to responsive governance and the welfare of every citizen.”
The review meeting comes amid ongoing efforts by the state government to streamline administrative functioning and address key challenges across sectors.