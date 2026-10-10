Actor Imran Khan Among 400 Detained During CJP Protest in Mumbai

Guwahati: Bollywood Actor Imran Khan was among around 400 protesters detained at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Meanwhile, nearly 1,500 people were detained in New Delhi as police stepped up security due to CJP’s planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Among those detained in the national capital were Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee and All India Students’ Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora.

Activists Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan were also reportedly detained while attempting to reach Dilli Haat amid heightened security restrictions around Jantar Mantar.

Earlier, CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police shortly after landing at the airport ahead of their planned protest.

Several journalists were also detained near Jantar Mantar. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show journalists displaying their press cards while being transported on buses.

The detentions came amid extensive security arrangements and restrictions across the national capital. Further details regarding the detentions and police action are awaited.