Cockroach Janta Party Vows Campaign Despite Detention of Leaders in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka alleged that Assam Police illegally detained him and several party leaders and volunteers in Guwahati on Sunday ahead of the organisation's first regional volunteers' meeting. Ranka said the group was picked up from private property and taken to the 10th Assam Police Battalion in Kahilipara. He alleged that when they questioned the police about the grounds for the detention, officers said they had "orders from above". The detainees were released later on Sunday night.

Ranka also criticised the condition of the washrooms at the police facility, alleging that there was no water and the flushes were not working. He said the condition reflected the difficulties faced by police personnel and urged the media to highlight the issue.

He said the detention would not stop the CJP's 'School Thik Karo' campaign, which focused on improving government schools and addressing the employment crisis among young people. Ranka also alleged that the organisation was being prevented from raising issues concerning Assam, including schools, employment, Kaziranga and delimitation.

The CJP alleged that police intervened before its regional meeting could take place after the venue was shifted from Assam Shree Parshuram Seva Sadan in Athgaon to Chowdhury Tilla. Ranka said the organisation would continue its activities across Assam and pursue legal action over the alleged detention.

Also Read: CJP Update: Cockroach Janta Party Changes Venue for 27th September Volunteers’ Meet in Guwahati