Adverse Weather: Yellow Alert Issued for 15 Districts of Assam

Guwahati: A yellow weather alert has been issued for 15 districts across Assam, with the warning expected to remain in effect over the next five days amid forecasts of adverse weather conditions.

As per the weather warning map issued by the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre in Guwahati, several districts have been placed under the yellow alert category. The advisory indicates that residents in these areas should remain cautious and stay updated on changing weather conditions.

The districts under the yellow alert include Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Goalpara, Barpeta, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Sonitpur, Darrang, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Morigaon, Nagaon and Hailakandi.

The alert comes as Assam continues to experience unsettled weather, with rainfall and other adverse conditions likely in several parts of the state. People of these districts have been advised to exercise caution, particularly while travelling, and follow updates and advisories issued by the weather authorities.