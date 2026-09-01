September Rain Leaves Several Parts of Guwahati Waterlogged

Guwahati: Today, morning heavy rain lashed Guwahati , leaving several parts of the city waterlogged and causing difficulties for commuters.

Parts of Guwahati, including Hatigaon, Six Mile, Rukminigaon, Downtown, Wireless, Panjabari, Jorabat and Zoo Road, were inundated following intense rainfall. Downtown was among the areas that witnessed heavy showers, with water accumulating on roads and affecting normal movement. The IMD has forecast rainfall in Kamrup Metropolitan district until 5th September .

The latest spell of rain once again highlighted Guwahati’s recurring waterlogging problem, which continues to disrupt daily life whenever the city receives heavy rainfall. Guwahatians faces difficulties navigating flooded stretches, while traffic movement was affected in several areas.

The recurring waterlogging has remained a major concern for residents, particularly during periods of intense rainfall. Despite measures taken to improve the city’s drainage system, several localities continue to experience inundation after heavy showers.