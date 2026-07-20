Affordable Jan Aushadhi Salicylic Acid Face Wash Goes Viral on Social Media

Guwahati: An affordable salicylic acid face wash launched under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has gone viral on social media, with users praising its low price and highlighting the government's efforts to make skincare products more accessible.

The face wash, available in 1% and 2% salicylic acid formulations, is sold through Jan Aushadhi Kendras at Rs 46.88 and Rs 65.63, respectively. The PMBJP is a Government of India initiative implemented by the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Promoting the product on social media, the official Jan Aushadhi account wrote: "Stubborn pimples and oily skin trying to ruin your day? Don't let them get comfortable on your skin. Jan Aushadhi Salicylic Acid Face Wash is specially formulated to deep cleanse your pores, control excess oil and keep breakouts away. Available at your nearest Jan Aushadhi Kendras."

Although the face wash was introduced earlier, it has recently witnessed a surge in popularity as consumers discovered its significantly lower price compared with branded alternatives. Similar acne-control face washes in the market typically retail between Rs 150 and Rs 300.

The product's affordability has sparked widespread discussion online, with many users describing it as a cost-effective alternative for people with acne-prone and oily skin. Several social media users have applauded the government's initiative to make quality skincare products more affordable through Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

The PMBJP aims to provide quality generic medicines and healthcare products at affordable prices. Products available under the scheme are manufactured in WHO-GMP and NABL-certified facilities and are offered at prices ranging from 50 to 90 per cent lower than many branded counterparts, making essential healthcare products accessible to a wider section of the population.