After 20 Years, Scorpion To Perform in Shillong Again

Nearly after 20 years, Scorpions, Germany’s hard rock band, will again perform in the rock capital of the country, Shillong on April 21, 2026.
The rock band announced their Coming Home 2026 tour in India, with the band choosing pine city as their first destination of the tour.
The band will perform in Shillong on April 21st at JN Stadium, Delhi-NCR on April 24th at HUDA Grounds, Bengaluru on April 26th at NICE Grounds and Mumbai on April 30th at Jio Gardens, BKC.
The General On-Sale of tickets will go live from January 17th, 2026, on BookMyShow.
With a legacy spanning over five decades, Scorpions are among the most influential rock bands in history, having sold over 120 million records worldwide and performed across 80+ countries.
Formed in 1965, the German rock icons have released 19 studio albums and played a defining role in shaping global hard rock with their anthemic sound and electrifying live shows.
Their music has transcended generations, producing timeless classics such as ‘Rock You Like a Hurricane’, ‘Still Loving You’, ‘Send Me an Angel’ and the era-defining ‘Wind of Change’, alongside landmark albums including ‘Love at First Sting’, ‘Blackout’ and ‘Crazy World’, firmly cementing their status as one of the most enduring live acts in rock history.
The tour is supported by Meghalaya Tourism in Shillong with The Circus as Event Partner.