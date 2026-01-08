Giriraj Singh, Mohan Yadav Attend National Textiles Ministers’ Conference in Guwahati

Guwahati: Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday attended the National Textiles Ministers’ Conference 2026 in Guwahati.
On the occasion, Singh and Yadav, along with Union Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita, inaugurated the Handloom and Handicraft Exhibition which showcases India’s art, traditions and craftsmanship.
In a post on social media platform X, Singh said that the exhibition presents a strong glimpse of India’s heritage and reflects the vision of strengthening tradition while ensuring continuous development.
"During the National Textile Ministers’ Conference in Guwahati today, the Handloom and Handicraft Exhibition was inaugurated along with the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav, and the Hon’ble Minister of State for Textiles, Shri Pabitra Margherita. The exhibition offers a powerful glimpse into India’s art, tradition and craftsmanship. Our vision is clear—to ensure that India’s heritage remains strong while development continues to move forward sustainably," Singh wrote on X.
As per an official statement, Chief Minister Yadav will also hold talks with the Assam government on wildlife exchange between the two states.
He said that Madhya Pradesh and Assam had earlier held discussions on reintroducing wild buffalo, which have become extinct in Madhya Pradesh, and on bringing rhinoceroses to the state.
Yadav further added that, following a request from Assam’s Chief Wildlife Warden, an agreement was reached to transfer tigers and crocodiles from Madhya Pradesh to Assam.
"Proposals related to the wildlife exchange have been sent to the Central government," he said.
The Chief Minister also said cooperation between the two states in eco-tourism and wildlife tourism is expected to increase, and these issues will be discussed with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The two-day National Textiles Ministers’ Conference in Guwahati is focusing on investment promotion, employment generation, innovation, skill development and production in line with market demand.
The conference is also discussing traditional handloom and handicrafts, modern textiles, technical textiles, garments and export potential.
During the conference, Yadav will present Madhya Pradesh’s textile policy and investment opportunities, while the event will also allow states to share best practices and explore partnerships in the textile sector.