After Borah’s Exit, Assam Congress Has Lost Its Only Non-Dynastic Hindu Leader: Assam CM

Guwahati: Reacting to the resignation of senior Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Borah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Indian National Congress, questioning the party’s political direction in the state.
Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Sarma said Borah’s exit marked the departure of what he described as the only prominent Hindu leader in the Assam Congress who did not come from a political dynasty.
“There was only one Hindu leader in the Assam Congress who did not belong to any political dynasty. Today, that leader has also resigned from the Congress. The Congress of today does not stand in the interest of Hindus,” the Chief Minister said.
He further alleged that the Congress was fielding minority candidates in constituencies where Hindus form the majority.
“In Assembly constituencies where Hindus are in the majority, the Congress is selecting ‘minority’ candidates as its MLA nominees,” Sarma claimed.
The Chief Minister also referred to alleged links between the Assam Congress and Pakistan, stating that he had so far disclosed only limited information.
“Regarding the alleged links between the Assam Congress and Pakistan, I have disclosed only as much as the law permits. There are further details on this matter, which the government will share with the central investigating agency,” he added.
Sarma’s remarks have added a fresh political edge to the fallout following Borah’s resignation, with the Congress yet to issue a detailed response.
Borah, a two-term MLA and former chief of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), confirmed that he had stepped down from the party.
“I submitted my resignation to the Congress High Command at 8 this morning, explaining at length the reasons that compelled me to take this step. This is not a personal move. I have dedicated 32 years of my life to the party since joining in 1994. My decision is guided by concern for the party’s future, and I have conveyed all my reasons in detail to the leadership.”