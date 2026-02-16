Assam Rifles Nabs Militants, Seizes Arms in Manipur Ops from Feb 7–14

Imphal: The Assam Rifles has carried out a series of coordinated operations across multiple districts between February 7 and 14, leading to the arrest of several suspected militants and the seizure of a substantial cache of arms and explosives.
The operations were conducted in close coordination with Manipur Police Commandos in Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal and Tengnoupal districts.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, security forces moved swiftly to track down active cadres linked to different insurgent outfits operating in the region.
“Assam Rifles, in close coordination with Manipur Police Commandos, conducted a series of successful counter-insurgency operations across Manipur between 07 and 14 February 2026, leading to multiple apprehensions and significant recovery of arms and war-like stores,” Assam Rifles said in an official statement on Monday.
According to the statement, the recoveries included an AK-47 rifle, pistols, other rifles, improvised mortars, IEDs, hand grenades, ammunition and communication equipment, along with other incriminating materials.
The force further stated that infiltration attempts along the Indo-Myanmar border were effectively foiled during the period.
“Infiltration attempts along the Indo-Myanmar border were effectively thwarted, with cadres apprehended without resistance,” it said.
All those apprehended during the operations have been handed over to the respective police stations for further investigation and legal action. The seized explosive devices were safely neutralised in accordance with established protocols.
The intensified operations reflect continued efforts to stabilise the situation in Manipur and curb insurgent activities through coordinated action and intelligence-based interventions.