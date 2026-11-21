Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Asasm Himanta Biswa Sarma on 21st November shared a social media post giving popular Bollywood songs an Assam development twist.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma used popular Bollywood songs to present a creative picture of Assam's development initiatives today in social media post.

Connecting familiar song references with government initiatives, Sarma highlighted investments, education, public safety, infrastructure and opportunities for young people.

"Our favourite songs have an Assam twist, and your favourite artistes have an Assam connection!" Sarma wrote.

The post also referred to the recent Guns N’ Roses concert in Assam, connecting the state's musical celebrations with its growing cultural profile.

"Assam is rocking, and the best is yet to come," the chief minister added.

The post used music references to communicate different aspects of the state's development agenda.

One of the major highlights of Sarma's post was the Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor investment associated with Tata Electronics.

Using the Bollywood song reference "Crazy Kiya Re", the post connected the investment with Assam's development ambitions.

The Rs 27,000 crore figure was prominently displayed alongside the Tata Electronics name.

The chief minister also used "Sweet Child O' Mine" as a reference to the government's focus on children and their aspirations.

The message highlighted investment in the dreams of Assam's children, placing education and future opportunities alongside the state's industrial ambitions.

Sarma also used the song "O Sanam" to highlight the state's anti-drug message.

The post carried the slogan, "Assam ki suraksha ki kasam! Nasha mukt Assam, surakshit Assam!"

It presented the government's focus on a drug-free and safe Assam, alongside references to Assam Police action against drug traffickers.

Another Bollywood song reference, "Mere Haath Mein Tera Haath Ho", accompanied the message: "Drug traffickers par sakht karwaai har baar ho!"

The Assam Police branding featured prominently in this section of the post, highlighting law enforcement efforts against drug trafficking.

The chief minister also highlighted opportunities for young people through the reference "Phir Se Ud Chala". The accompanying message described Assam's young talent as taking flight, with opportunities extending from classrooms and stadiums to cultural stages and new horizons.

The post also featured "Teri Ore" to promote the message of improved connectivity across the state.

Its accompanying line read, "A more connected Assam, har disha mein!"

These references linked education, sports, culture and connectivity with the broader development message presented by Sarma.

The social media post came days after American rock band Guns N’ Roses performed in Assam.

Sarma's reference to the concert connected the state's recent musical attention with his broader presentation of Assam's development initiatives.

By combining Bollywood song references with investment figures, police initiatives and youth opportunities, the chief minister presented a musical narrative around the state's development and cultural profile.