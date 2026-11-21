GuwahatI: The Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K. Sangma said on Thursday, that the government would not proceed with the Meghalaya railway project without public consensus.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma reiterated that his government would not push the proposed railway connectivity project against public concerns.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sangma said the issue was sensitive and required discussions before the government could take further steps.

"I have been very clear that I am not here to bulldoze. This is a very sensitive issue, while the issues of illegal immigration are also equally important," the chief minister said.

His remarks reflect the government's position that railway connectivity must be considered alongside concerns raised by organisations and sections of the public.

The proposed project has faced opposition over fears surrounding illegal immigration and the absence of the Inner Line Permit system in Meghalaya.

Illegal immigration and the unresolved ILP demand remain central to the debate surrounding the proposed railway project.

According to the position outlined by Sangma, these concerns need to be addressed before the government proceeds with the project.

The chief minister indicated that the government would adopt a gradual approach rather than force an immediate decision.

"We will take one step at a time and try to see how we can resolve this complex situation," Sangma said.

The government's approach places public consultation and efforts to resolve concerns ahead of moving forward with railway connectivity.The proposed initial railway service is expected to focus on goods transportation rather than passenger connectivity.

The government has highlighted potential economic benefits from freight services, particularly through reduced transportation costs and improved movement of goods.

However, the proposal remains subject to the wider concerns surrounding illegal immigration and the ILP demand.

Sangma's statement makes clear that the government does not intend to proceed without addressing public concerns and building consensus.

The financial liability associated with the railway project is another issue being addressed by the Meghalaya government.

The state government is negotiating with the Centre over repayment of the outstanding principal amount without interest, according to the information provided. Funds associated with the railway line project are currently parked with the Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner.

The financial discussions form part of the broader process surrounding the proposed railway connectivity.Sangma has maintained that the government will take one step at a time while attempting to resolve the issues surrounding the proposed railway line.

For now, the government's position is that railway connectivity cannot move forward without addressing concerns over illegal immigration and the pending ILP demand.