After the Long Winter, Indian Football Has a League Again

For much of the past year, Indian football was not discussing title races, transfers or emerging players. It was asking a more basic question: would there be a national league at all?

The uncertainty surrounding the expiry of the Master Rights Agreement between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited pushed the Indian Super League into months of paralysis. The 2025-26 season eventually began on 14 February 2026, four months later than usual, and was reduced to 13 league matches per club. The shortened format also affected India’s route into Asian club competition because participating teams could not meet the usual minimum-match requirement for direct entry.

The consequences stretched well beyond the fixture calendar. Clubs delayed planning, reconsidered contracts and struggled to give players and staff any certainty about what lay ahead. Eleven ISL clubs warned in August 2025 that some faced the possibility of shutting down entirely if the impasse continued. At least three clubs had either paused first-team operations or suspended player and staff salaries after the season was put on hold.

The eventual staging of the league did not immediately settle the broader argument. As recently as May 2026, several clubs were still warning that the absence of structural and commercial clarity could force them to reconsider their involvement. The previous campaign might have produced a champion, but the larger questions surrounding the competition remained unanswered.

That is what makes the return of the ISL on 10 October 2026 feel different from the beginning of an ordinary season. The significance lies less in the opening results than in the simple fact that Indian football has a full league again.

A Sponsor Returns, and With It a Measure of Confidence: The new competition arrives under a new name. JSW MG Motor India has become the title sponsor, and the league will be known as the MG Indian Super League. It is the ISL’s first title sponsorship in three seasons. The competition has also returned to a full home-and-away format after the curtailed campaign of 2025-26.

A title sponsor cannot solve Indian football’s underlying problems. It cannot repair club balance sheets, improve training grounds or produce international-level players by itself. Yet its arrival matters because sponsorship is an expression of commercial confidence. After a period in which the league struggled to offer certainty about its schedule, structure or future, the willingness of a major company to place its name on the competition suggests that the ISL remains a property of national value.

The wider structural change is equally important. The ISL is now operating under a club-led commercial model. The participating clubs hold the competition’s commercial rights, while the All India Football Federation retains administrative control and oversight of key operational matters. The clubs therefore have greater responsibility for the league they have spent years financing.

That arrangement is not guaranteed to work. Clubs do not always share the same financial priorities, market size or appetite for investment. A commercially powerful club and a smaller club may look at broadcasting, scheduling and revenue distribution very differently. What the new model does offer is a more direct relationship between those bearing the financial risk and those making the league’s commercial decisions.

It also gives the clubs less room to remain passive. If they want a better competition, they must now help build one.

A League Finally Gets Its Own Executive Voice: The appointment of Karan Yadav as Chief Executive Officer is another encouraging development. He is the first CEO of the ISL under its new club-led League Office structure, appointed nearly twelve years after the competition’s launch. His responsibilities include the league’s strategic, commercial and organizational direction, as well as its relationships with clubs, broadcasters, sponsors and the All India Football Federation.

The delay in creating such a role says something about the way the ISL evolved. For much of its existence, the league operated as part sporting competition and part commercial property, with many important functions resting within a broader organizational arrangement. The creation of a dedicated League Office gives the competition an executive centre of its own.

That distinction matters. A league needs somebody whose daily responsibility is the league itself. There must be an office thinking about the fixture list, broadcast presentation, sponsorship activation, supporter engagement, club coordination and the quality of the competition several seasons ahead. Those areas cannot be handled effectively through occasional negotiations whenever a problem becomes urgent.

Karan Yadav arrives with experience in media, sponsorship, commercial strategy and sports operations. His previous roles include serving as Chief Commercial Officer of JSW Sports, heading sports sponsorships and activations at ACKO, and leading the sports and content practice at Wavemaker.

The appointment should still be judged by what follows. Indian football has made many announcements that sounded impressive at the time. The test will be whether the League Office is given genuine authority, whether clubs accept collective decisions when their immediate interests differ, and whether the ISL begins planning in years rather than scrambling from one season to the next.

YouTube May Be the Most Important Signing of the Season: The most interesting change may be happening away from the pitch. Every match of the 2026-27 ISL season is being streamed live and free on YouTube. Sony Sports Network is the exclusive television broadcaster in India, while SonyLIV will stream all 163 matches. More than 80 fixtures are expected to be carried on Sony Sports Network television channels.

For a league trying to rebuild its audience, removing the subscription barrier is a sensible decision. Indian football supporters are dispersed across the country, and many follow the game primarily through mobile phones. A young supporter in a town without an ISL club does not need a television package or a separate subscription to discover the league. The match is available on a platform already used every day.

The value of YouTube is not confined to the live broadcast. Highlights, short-form videos, interviews, analysis, dressing-room material and supporter-led conversations can keep the league visible between matchdays. The announced partnership places these forms of content within the ISL’s broader digital plans.

That gives clubs an opportunity previous broadcast arrangements did not always provide. Viewing data can reveal which teams attract neutral audiences, which players generate interest, where supporters are located and what forms of content hold their attention. For sponsors, that information can be more useful than a broad television audience estimate. For clubs, it can shape marketing, merchandise, regional outreach and pre-season planning.

There is also a commercial possibility, although it should not be overstated. Large audiences on YouTube can support advertising income, sponsorship integration and stronger future media-rights negotiations. Views alone do not automatically translate into money for the clubs. The financial benefit will depend on the terms of the agreement, advertising arrangements and how effectively the league converts digital attention into sponsorship and other revenue.

The immediate target, therefore, should not be a dramatic windfall. It should be habit. If supporters begin watching regularly, sharing clips, following players and returning every weekend, commercial value can grow around that behaviour. Accessibility gives the ISL an opportunity. It does not guarantee that people will stay. That part still depends on the football, the broadcast quality and the stories the league creates.

Why the Arunachal League Matters: On the same day the ISL season began, another competition kicked off at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia. The second season of the Indrajit Namchoom Arunachal League features ten clubs representing different parts of Arunachal Pradesh. Its matches are being streamed on JioHotstar, with replays and highlights also available on the platform. The two leagues are not part of the same broadcast arrangement. The ISL is available through YouTube, SonyLIV and Sony Sports Network, while the Arunachal competition is carried by Jio Hotstar. Yet their simultaneous visibility is good for Indian football.

For years, talented players from smaller competitions could disappear outside their immediate region. A scout might hear about them through a coach or an association official, but there was often no easily accessible match footage with which to assess them. Streaming does not eliminate that problem, but it narrows the distance between a player in Yupia and a recruitment department elsewhere in India.

The Indrajit Namchoom Arunachal League should not be treated merely as heart-warming grassroots content. It is a competitive platform involving clubs, coaches and footballers seeking a route upwards. Putting those matches on a major streaming service gives the players a larger shop window and gives local sponsors a reason to become involved. Indian football’s future will not be built by the ISL alone. It will depend on whether state leagues, youth competitions and lower divisions become visible, credible and connected to the national structure. When supporters can move from watching an ISL match to discovering a state competition, the football map becomes wider.

A Longer League, but Also a Better Calendar: The return to a full home-and-away season addresses one of the clearest shortcomings of the previous campaign. A professional league cannot develop players properly when each club plays only 13 league matches. It cannot build enduring supporter habits when its calendar appears temporary, and it cannot offer sponsors confidence when the shape of the competition changes under pressure.

The 2026-27 season is scheduled to contain 163 matches, restoring something closer to the regular rhythm that professional football requires. Even so, the discussion about length should go beyond adding fixtures. The objective should be to create a football calendar in which clubs train, compete and recover for most of the year. Indian players need sustained exposure to meaningful matches. Coaches need enough time to introduce ideas, correct mistakes and develop young footballers. Supporters need to know when the domestic season begins and ends without waiting for last-minute decisions. A longer league is part of that. A purposeful pre-season should be the next step.

Pre-season Should Become Indian Football’s Meeting Point: ISL clubs regularly play warm-up matches, but pre-season remains largely private and fragmented. India should develop an organized pre-season program involving selected foreign clubs from stronger leagues.

The idea need not begin with famous European teams whose appearance fees would consume budgets without necessarily benefiting Indian players. Clubs from Japan, South Korea, Australia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia may offer more realistic and useful opposition. Their teams play at different speeds, use different tactical systems and operate within leagues that Indian football should be studying closely.

A rotating pre-season tournament could be staged in different Indian cities. ISL teams would receive competitive preparation rather than closed-door friendlies. Supporters would get an early introduction to new signings. Broadcasters would have content before the league begins. Foreign clubs would gain exposure to the Indian market, while Indian coaches and players would encounter opponents beyond their domestic circle. The results would be secondary. The purpose would be to expose the weaknesses that familiar opponents sometimes allow teams to hide.

The Missing Audience – Global Scouts: There is another group Indian football needs to bring closer to its stadiums: scouts. For years, the debate around Indian players moving abroad has been framed almost entirely around Europe. Europe remains the highest aspiration, but it should not be the only measure of success. The immediate question is whether Indian footballers can move to leagues that are faster, more competitive or tactically more demanding than the environment they currently know.

That may mean Europe for a small number. For others, the right step could be West Asia, Japan, South Korea or Southeast Asia. A player who earns regular minutes in a stronger Asian league may develop more than one who joins a European club only to sit outside the first team.

The ISL and its clubs should organize formal scouting programs around selected league matches, youth tournaments and the proposed pre-season competition. Recruitment professionals from foreign clubs should be invited to India, given access to reliable performance data and introduced to players whose abilities match their requirements.

The league must also make scouting easier remotely. Match footage should be professionally archived. Player data needs to be consistent and credible. Clubs should maintain English-language profiles containing playing history, physical information, contract status and verified performance metrics. If an overseas recruitment team develops an interest in an Indian player, gathering basic information should not become an investigation. Indian football has spent considerable energy bringing foreign players into the country. It now needs an equally deliberate strategy for sending Indian players out.

The Season After Survival: The opening weeks of the new ISL should be enjoyed. Stadiums are hosting league football again. There is a title sponsor after three seasons without one. A dedicated CEO is leading the League Office. Matches are accessible on television, subscription streaming and free digital platforms. The competition has recovered its home-and-away format.

None of this erases what happened. Clubs came close to an operational breaking point. Players and staff endured months without certainty. A national league was reduced because its institutions could not settle its future in time. Those events should not be softened simply because the ball is rolling again.

But Indian football has been given something it did not appear certain to receive a year ago: another chance. The task now is to give the league a reliable calendar, turn free digital access into a committed audience, bring regional competitions into the national conversation and expose Indian players to better football. The league must also learn to sell its players, not only its broadcast inventory.

The new ISL season is therefore not a triumphant ending to the crisis. It is the first full season after Indian football discovered how fragile its professional structure had become. What happens next will show whether that lesson was learned.

Written by

Harsha Hazarika

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Harsha_Hazarika