AIFF, ISL Clubs Weigh Genius Sports Proposal to Shape Long-Term Future of Indian Super League

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday convened a meeting with owners and representatives of Indian Super League (ISL) clubs and Genius Sports to review the company’s proposal for the league’s commercial rights, centred on a long-term vision to evolve India’s top-tier competition.

Discussions focused on the opportunity to further develop the ISL into a globally competitive football property while strengthening fan engagement and commercial sustainability.

Genius Sports outlined a partnership-led approach, combining technology, data, and commercial expertise to support the league’s evolution and align it progressively with global benchmarks seen across leading competitions, including the Premier League, Liga MX, the Belgian Pro League, the Confederação Brasileira de Futebol (CBF), and the Swiss Football League.

The company highlighted its experience across international sports ecosystems, including work in officiating (Premier League), analytics (Nottingham Forest), and fan engagement (LA Rams), positioning these capabilities as a foundation to support the continued development of Indian football, the AIFF said in a release.

A central theme of the meeting was the role of technology in strengthening the league’s infrastructure. This included enhancements to commercial strategy, digital platforms, and match operations, alongside scalable, AI-driven officiating tools designed to improve consistency and transparency, implemented in a phased and sustainable manner.

The proposed framework also includes a revenue-sharing model designed to ensure that future growth supports clubs and is reinvested across the wider football ecosystem.

The meeting further explored opportunities to deepen fan engagement and unlock new commercial avenues through more interactive and immersive experiences, while enhancing the league’s appeal to partners and sponsors.

All parties emphasised the importance of a collaborative, long-term approach to developing the ISL, including improving production quality, strengthening club structures, and expanding the league’s reach through more structured international distribution. IANS

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