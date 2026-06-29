AGMC, GBP Hospital Doctors Press for AIIMS-Level Pay, Promotions Following Ban on Private Clinics

Agartala: Medical professionals at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital have demanded revised pay structures, updated service rules, and time-bound promotions after the Tripura government banned private practice.

Approximately 350 state-employed doctors complied with the new directive, ceasing all private clinic consultations. Whilst the medical community has accepted the restriction, associations are urging the government to address their long-standing service grievances.

Dr Tapan Majumder, president of the AGMC Teachers' Forum, noted that because the state intends to upgrade AGMC and GBP Hospital to match the standards of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, the remuneration and benefits should similarly align with national institutes.

The abrupt cessation of private consultations has reportedly caused significant inconvenience to local patients reliant on out-of-hours care. In response to the unfolding situation, the All Tripura Government Doctors’ Association (ATGDA), the AGMC Teachers' Forum, and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) convened an emergency meeting.

The groups plan to formally present their grievances to Chief Minister Manik Saha and the Health Services Secretary once the officials return to the state.