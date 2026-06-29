Home Minister Amit Shah Assures Assam of Full Support as Monsoon Floods Destroys Six Districts

Guwahati: Assam continues to grapple with a severe flash flood situation, with 6 districts completely inundated and more than 22,000 people affected. Dhemaji remains the worst-hit district, where rising rivers have submerged villages.

Today, taking stock of the worsening situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the phone to enquire about the flood conditions, particularly in Dhemaji district.

After the conversation, Chief Minister Sarma said in a post on Twitter that he had briefed the Home Minister on the relief, rescue and rehabilitation measures being undertaken by the state government. Shah assured Assam of all possible assistance and support from the Government of India in tackling the flood crisis.

As per official figures, floodwaters have submerged nearly 1,690 hectares of cultivable land, while 48,199 livestock have been affected across the flood-hit districts. The Disang River is flowing above the danger level at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar district, prompting authorities to closely monitor vulnerable areas.

Teams from the NDRF, SDRF , Assam Fire and Emergency Services have been deployed to carry out search, rescue and relief operations in the affected regions.

Government have also expressed concern over the Gainadi River, which has reportedly been blocked at Magi village in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh following heavy rainfall, creating a large upstream reservoir. Officials warned that any sudden overflow could trigger severe flooding in the downstream areas of Siji (Gainadi) and have urged residents to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, on the directions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Water Resources Minister Sushanta Borgohain and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta are camping in the worst-affected Dhemaji district to oversee relief, rescue and rehabilitation efforts as the state continues to combat the evolving flood situation.