Guwahati: The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a ban on the Indian release of Netflix’s upcoming Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. In its 24th November , appeal, the association cited national security concerns and demanded a permanent ban on Pakistani entertainment content.

AICWA has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent the Indian release of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, citing concerns over national security.

The association's November 24 letter calls for a permanent ban on Pakistani entertainment content. Its appeal comes ahead of the series' scheduled global premiere on December 4, 2026.

Using the slogan "Nation comes first", AICWA has positioned its demand around national security concerns and restrictions on Pakistani entertainment content in India.

The association has also sought a permanent legal framework covering Pakistani content across digital streaming platforms, television and cinemas.

AICWA has referred to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's advisory dated 8th May 2025 in support of its demand.

According to the association, the advisory directed streaming platforms to discontinue Pakistan-origin films, shows and music following the Pahalgam terror attack.

AICWA has invoked this government directive while asking the Prime Minister to ensure that Pakistani entertainment content does not receive an Indian release.

The series is scheduled for a global premiere on December 4, 2026, according to the supplied information.

AICWA sent its letter to the Prime Minister on November 24, leaving the appeal ahead of the announced premiere date.

However, Netflix India has not confirmed whether the series will be available to Indian audiences.

The distinction is important: a scheduled global premiere does not establish that the series will also be released in India.

Three Pakistani actors associated with the series are named in the supplied material: Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir.

Their names feature in the context of AICWA's opposition to Pakistani entertainment content being made available in India.

The association's broader demand extends beyond this individual Netflix production, with its appeal seeking a permanent ban covering Pakistani films, television shows and streaming content.

AICWA has placed its demand before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking intervention ahead of the series' December 4 global premiere.

Netflix India's position on the show's availability in the country remains unconfirmed in the supplied information.

The association is also seeking a permanent legal measure covering OTT platforms, television and cinemas