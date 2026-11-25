Guwahati: The Supreme Court on 25th November, declined to grant immediate interim bail to student activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

The Supreme Court's decision came during a hearing on Wednesday, at the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. The bench comprised Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the proceedings, while the Delhi Police appeared as the respondent.

The court decided to seek the police's response before considering the request for interim bail. It also directed the Supreme Court Registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice of India for the constitution of a three-judge bench.

According to the account of the proceedings, CJI Surya Kant indicated that a separate three-judge bench would be required because of conflicting observations in earlier judicial proceedings.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that prolonged incarceration and delays in the trial justified interim bail for the activists.

Sibal also pointed to the large number of witnesses involved in the case, citing approximately 900 witnesses. He argued that the length of custody without conviction and the slow progress of the proceedings supported their request for interim relief.

The activists have remained in custody for around six years since their arrests in connection with the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case. Their bail applications had previously been rejected by a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Aravind Kumar.

The direction to constitute a three-judge bench follows concerns over conflicting observations in earlier proceedings concerning the interpretation of bail principles in cases involving prolonged incarceration and trial delays.

As per hearing account, Chief Justice Surya Kant said that the matter required consideration by a separately constituted three-judge bench. The Supreme Court Registry has consequently been directed to place the matter before the CJI for the necessary administrative action.

The constitution of the larger bench is expected to provide a forum for considering the legal issues arising from the earlier observations.

The immediate next step is the Delhi Police's response to the notices issued by the Supreme Court. The court has not granted interim bail to either activist at this stage. Their requests will be considered after the respondent's position is placed before the court.

The matter will also be placed before the Chief Justice of India for the constitution of a three-judge bench.

The activists are accused in the larger conspiracy case linked to the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The Delhi High Court had earlier rejected their bail pleas, citing prima facie material suggesting their alleged involvement.

For now, the Supreme Court's decision leaves the interim bail question pending while the proceedings move towards consideration by a three-judge bench.