Air India Express Expands Connectivity in Northeast With More Flight Operations

GUWAHATI: Air India Express unveiled the expansion of its flight operations from major cities in Northeast India. Providing enhanced connectivity to both domestic and international destinations, the airline will be increasing the frequency of its flights as a part of its winter schedule from Guwahati, Agartala, and Imphal.

With the weekly operations increasing from 63 to 106 in Guwahati, the city will witness a major rise in Air India flights. This expansion will provide direct connectivity to eight domestic destinations, including Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, and Kolkata.