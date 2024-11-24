Air India Express Expands Connectivity in Northeast With More Flight Operations

GUWAHATI: Air India Express unveiled the expansion of its flight operations from major cities in Northeast India. Providing enhanced connectivity to both domestic and international destinations, the airline will be increasing the frequency of its flights as a part of its winter schedule from Guwahati, Agartala, and Imphal.
With the weekly operations increasing from 63 to 106 in Guwahati, the city will witness a major rise in Air India flights. This expansion will provide direct connectivity to eight domestic destinations, including Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, and Kolkata.
The capital of Manipur, Imphal will also benefit from the airline’s expansion, with weekly flights increasing from 14 to 34. This considerable increase in operations will further enhance Imphal’s connectivity to various domestic destinations.
Air India Express recently added Agartala, the capital of Tripura, to its network in September 2024 and will noticeably increase flight frequency from 14 to 21 weekly.
“This expansion will not only facilitate easier travel for those wishing to explore the beautiful Northeast region but also strengthen Guwahati’s role as a vital link to the rest of the country. With our growing fleet of over 90 aircraft, we are well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of emerging Indian cities,” shared Ankur Garg, the Chief Commercial Officer of Air India Express.