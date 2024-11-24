Assam: HIV/AIDS Cases Surge in Dubri, Raising Health Concerns for Public

DHUBRI: Assam's Dhubri district witnessed a rise in HIV/AIDS cases, with over 300 individuals diagnosed between January and October 2024. The rising case underscores the district's status as a red zone, signaling serious public health concerns.

Dr. Mirdha Sanowar Hossain, the District TB and AIDS Control Officer, reports that various demographics have been affected, including students, with 30 to 40 new cases reported each month. The disaster is particularly severe among drug users, with the sharing of syringes identified as a major driver of new infections.

The primary cause of the surge in cases is believed to be the increasing use of injectable drugs. Shared syringes, a common practice among drug users, have led to the rapid transmission of the virus.