Assam: HIV/AIDS Cases Surge in Dubri, Raising Health Concerns for Public

DHUBRI: Assam's Dhubri district witnessed a rise in HIV/AIDS cases, with over 300 individuals diagnosed between January and October 2024. The rising case underscores the district's status as a red zone, signaling serious public health concerns.
Dr. Mirdha Sanowar Hossain, the District TB and AIDS Control Officer, reports that various demographics have been affected, including students, with 30 to 40 new cases reported each month. The disaster is particularly severe among drug users, with the sharing of syringes identified as a major driver of new infections.
The primary cause of the surge in cases is believed to be the increasing use of injectable drugs. Shared syringes, a common practice among drug users, have led to the rapid transmission of the virus.
According to healthcare experts, this dangerous trend is driving the district toward a major health emergency.
Health and administrative authorities are working to control the epidemic by launching awareness campaigns, increasing testing, and ensuring access to antiretroviral therapy (ART). Efforts are also in progress to address the root cause of substance abuse through rehabilitation programs and stricter controls over the distribution of illegal drugs.
The situation in Dhubri district is a reminder of the ongoing challenges in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Dr. Hossain informed that without immediate and sustained action, the district risks facing a full-blown public health emergency.